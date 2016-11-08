Kazakhstan to reopen paediatrics faculties at medical universities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev commissioned healthcare and education ministers to reopen paediatrics departments at all medical universities of the country, Kazinform reports.

“We all know how enormous a medical error can be, in particular, in regard to children. That is why I fully back the idea to reopen paediatrics departments at the medical universities of the country. I am commissioning Minister of Healthcare Tamara Duissenova and Minister of Education Erlan Sagadiyev to work on this issue,” said Sagintayev at the Government’s weekly sitting on Tuesday.

He added that the paediatrics programmes must be launched beginning from September 1, 2016.