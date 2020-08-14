Kazakhstan to reopen shopping malls, outdoor markets and more starting from Aug 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shopping malls, trade and entertainment centers are set to resume their operation starting from August 17, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aizhan Yesmagambetova, a Kazakh chief medical officer, shopping malls, trade and entertainment centers will resume their operation next Monday.

Speaking at the Friday briefing at the Central Communications Service, she added that outdoor markets, beauty salons, cosmetology centers, barber’s shops, SPA salons will also reopen starting August 17 which will see tougher requirements, including preventing crowding, ensuring social distancing and so on.

Educational centers are also said to reopen from August 17 on condition of limiting the number of students in a group to 5, carrying out disinfection and making sure social distancing rules are observed.

Preschool facilities will also restart their operation forming reduced groups of 15.

Notably, on August 14, the State Commission passed the plan to slowly remove the quarantine measures in the country starting from August 17.