    12:45, 02 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to repair 1,300 schools, President

    School construction
    Photo credit: Kazakh Majilis

    Kazakhstan will repair 1,300 schools over the next three years, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh President as saying at today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers.

    The Head of State said 217 schools will be commissioned under the Comfortable School national project by the end of 2025. He stressed secondary education plays a great role in strengthening the country’s human resources.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government and akimats to define sources of finance including sponsorship to reconstruct the schools within three years. He stressed the Government allocates enormous resources for guaranteed payments, including funding of private schools. For example, this year 134 billion tenge was allocated from the budget to private schools with over 250,000 pupils.

     

    Construction Education President Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address 2024
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
