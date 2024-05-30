Kazakhstan to repair 70 court buildings and build 3 more

The Court Administration of Kazakhstan held a working meeting on the impoundment control, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Construction projects worth 13 billion tenge will be developed this year in the country's court system. New court buildings were constructed in Turkistan, Pavlodar and Atyrau cities and Glubokovskiy district in East Kazakhstan. Nearly 70 court buildings will be repaired by the yearend. Construction of three more court buildings in Abai, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan will be commissioned this year.

Head of the Court Administration Nail Akhmetzakirov called on the regional subdivisions to rigorously follow the fiscal discipline. Territorial bodies are asked to strengthen control over the justification of the allocation of budgetary funds and raise the qualification of employees in the sphere of budget legislation, public procurement laws and accounting.