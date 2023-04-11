EN
    16:14, 11 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to repair nearly 50 boilers at power plants this year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh energy minister Almasadam Satkaliyev shared the plans on repairing works at thermal power plants in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Repairs of 10 power units, 49 boilers, and 54 turbines are to be underway this year at power plants according to the plan,» said Satkaliyev at a government session.

    According to him, repairs are already ongoing at different stages on one power unit, two boilers, and three turbines. The late start of repairs of core equipment of power stations was observed in Karaganda and Mangistau regions.

    «Power lines with the total length of 25 thousand kilometers as well as 564 high-voltage substations are to undergo repairs this May,» the minister added.


