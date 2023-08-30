Kazakhstan to repair some 2,800 km of roads by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year Kazakhstan is set to reconstruct 3,600 km of roads and repair some 2,800 km, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry’s press service.

Over 8,000 units of road-building machinery and 12,000 specialized personnel are engaged in the works.

The Centre-South corridor, Karaganda-Balkhash, Balkhash-Burylbaital, Kurty-Burylbaital, Kurty-Konayev, Merke-Burylbaital, Aktobe-Atyrau, Aktobe-Kandyagash roads and others are being repaired as of now.