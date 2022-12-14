Kazakhstan to replace outdated 3G technology by 2027– Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin shared Wednesday plans of his ministry to provide all communities in Kazakhstan with broadband internet connection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Government’s session, Minister Mussin said the plan is to provide all cities and regional centers with broadband internet connection. In his words, currently over 3,000 communities are covered by 3G networks and 1,628 communities by 4G networks.

Bagdat Mussin stressed that since the 3G technology is outdated, Kazakhstan is planning to end coverage for 3G cellular networks and replace it by 2027. It will be fully replaced for 4G coverage, he added.

According to him, 2027 will see an increase in share of 5G technology in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent as well as regional centers.