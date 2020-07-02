EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:34, 02 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to report COVID-19 deaths once a week

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to report its COVID-19 death cases once a week, Health Minister Alexey Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, a decision to report COVID-19 deaths on a weekly basis will allow to avoid confusions caused by daily reports.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan has seen 1,509 COVID-19 cases over the past day, of which 981 were without symptoms.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!