Kazakhstan to report COVID-19 deaths once a week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to report its COVID-19 death cases once a week, Health Minister Alexey Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, a decision to report COVID-19 deaths on a weekly basis will allow to avoid confusions caused by daily reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan has seen 1,509 COVID-19 cases over the past day, of which 981 were without symptoms.