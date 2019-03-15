Kazakhstan to restore Al Farabi Cultural Centre in Damascus

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The III International Donor Conference Supporting the future of Syria and the region took place in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The three-day high-level forum, organized by the EU jointly with the UN, brought together 57 states. The conference is not just a tool to mobilize financial resources but it is called to become a platform for consolidation of ideas to settle Syrian crisis.



1st Deputy FM of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi took part in the conference. He said this year's conference focuses on political armistice issues, economic rehabilitation and return of refugees. Last year the conference debated mainly scaling back of war intensity.



As the UN estimates show, about 11.7 mln people of Syria need various humanitarian aid. Some millions of Syrians live in refugee camps in the neighboring countries.



"Kazakhstan renders all possible assistance," Tleuberdi noted.



Kazakhstan delivers foodstuff as humanitarian aid to Syria. This year Kazakhstan considers an opportunity to restore the Al Farabi Cultural Centre in Damascus built by the Kazakh Government in 2012. There are two great mausoleums in Syria, namely, the Al Farabi Mausoleum and Sultan Beibars Mausoleum.



Besides, those gathered highly appreciated the humanitarian operation Zhussan. As a result 47 citizens of Kazakhstan were evacuated from Syria.