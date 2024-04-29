EN
    14:15, 29 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to resume Astana - Seoul direct flights

    Air Astana
    Photo: Alexander pavskiy/ Kazinform Agency

    Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and South Korea held talks in February and March this year to reopen direct air service between the two capitals, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Air Astana will resume flights on June 15. The flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays by 166-passenger capacity Airbus A321LR.

    The flights will promote further trade and economic, business, and tourism cooperation.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and South Korea plan to increase the number of flights and destinations.

