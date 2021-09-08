EN
    16:39, 08 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to resume fights to Maldives

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Starting from October 4, 2021, Air Astana will be resuming regular flights en route Almaty-Male.

    It will fly four times a week on B676 and A321LR, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry reads.

    Further increase of the flight frequency will depend on the epidemiological situation and decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing spread of coronavirus.

    All sanitary requirements will be strictly observed onboard.


