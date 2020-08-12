18:38, 12 August 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan to resume flights to 7 countries from Aug 17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to resume flights to seven countries starting from August 17, Kazinform reports.
The flights will be slowly resumed starting from August 17 to the UAE, Belarus, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, Ukraine and Russia. Such a decision is taken in line with the recommendations of the Health Ministry of the country on the use of thermometers, social distancing, mask wearing, and PCR testing.