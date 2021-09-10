EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:16, 10 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to resume flights to Saudi Arabia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the session of the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread on September 7 it was decided to resume flights between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

    Kazakhstan’s SCAT will start operating flights en route Almaty-Jeddah and Almaty-Medina once a week starting from the second decade of October.

    Further increase in flights will depend on the epidemiological situation and decisions of the Commission, relevant government bodies of Saudi Arabia.

    The flights are to run in strict observation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline’s website.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Transport Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!