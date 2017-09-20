Kazakhstan to resume grain export to Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazakhstan will resume grain supplies to Norway.

Speaking at the plenary session of Mazhilis today, Mr. Kassymbek noted that even though the trade turnover between the two countries is low right now, there has been a 53% increase in automobile transportation and the Ministry sees prospects for further growth.

According to him, Kazakh grain exports to Norway declined last year and today the MID is working to return to those volumes. He added that the Ministry hopes the trade balance will recover by the end of 2017.

In the first six months of 2017, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Norway amounted to $17.4 million, including $13.6 million in imports and $3.7 million in exports.