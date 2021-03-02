EN
    21:13, 02 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to resume regular air service to Georgia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since March 16 this year Air Astana air carrier will resume regular flights en route Almaty-Tbilisi-Almaty. It will fly 3 times a week, the Telegram Channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan reads.

    The flights will be performed by A 320/321 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. All sanitary requirements will be strictly observed.

    Since March 1 Georgia resumes international air service with Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. The negative COVID-19 test is a must to boarding.


