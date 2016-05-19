Kazakhstan to resume uranium supply to India (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year Kazakhstan will resume uranium sales to India, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Bulat Sarsenbayev on the sidelines of the meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Business Council.

According to the Ambassador the contract on uranium supply expired in 2014. However, during Modi's last year visit to Kazakhstan a new uranium deal was signed. Thus, Kazakhstan will resume supply of uranium to India.

At present, India ranks sixth among Asian countries in terms of trade with the Republic of Kazakhstan. Specific weight of trade turnover with India is 1.1%. In 2014 bilateral trade reached $1.34 billion.

