EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:51, 19 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to resume uranium supply to India (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year Kazakhstan will resume uranium sales to India, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Bulat Sarsenbayev on the sidelines of the meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Business Council.

    According to the Ambassador the contract on uranium supply expired in 2014. However, during Modi's last year visit to Kazakhstan a new uranium deal was signed. Thus, Kazakhstan will resume supply of uranium to India.
    At present, India ranks sixth among Asian countries in terms of trade with the Republic of Kazakhstan. Specific weight of trade turnover with India is 1.1%. In 2014 bilateral trade reached $1.34 billion.
    null null null

    Tags:
    Economy Industry
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!