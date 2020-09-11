Kazakhstan to roll out 70,000 beds in case of new coronavirus wave

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The official representative of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, told about the readiness for the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

70,000 coronavirus beds, including more than 3,000 intensive care unit beds will be offered simultaneously in case of the new outbreak. The Ministry buys now highly-sought drugs up to KZT 8 bln to treat 60,000 potential patients at hospitals.

Currently the PCR testing capacity reduced to 40,000 tests a day. The number of laboratories grew up to 80. 25 laboratories were involved in PCR testing in 11 regions to conduct 20,000 tests a day. By the yearend the capacity of these laboratories will grow up to 63,000 a day.