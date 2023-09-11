Kazakhstan to run flights from its 2 cities to Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – New flights are set to be launched between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan and Türkiye are to see direct flights rise from 40 to 93, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu told Monday after the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Astana.

«Flights en route Astana-Ankara and Almaty-Ankara have been launched. Opening of flights connecting other major cities is to be discussed. Flights from Aktau and Shymkent are considered to be established,» said Nurtleu.

The Kazakh foreign minister said during the meeting that as a result of today’s talks a serious step towards greater cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye had been made.

Earlier it was reported that in 2019 Kazakhstan introduced the open sky regime for foreign air companies at 11 airports of the country, including in Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, and Semey.

The country has extended the open sky regime for five more years since the beginning of this year