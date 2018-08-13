Kazakhstan to see another day of unsteady weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with occasional showers, thunderstorms, and bleak wind will rule the day in Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, patches of fog will be observed in some parts of the country at night and during the day, Kazinform reports.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.



Probability of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.



Thunderstorm is expected in Atyrau, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.