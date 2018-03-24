Kazakhstan to see blizzards, thunderstorms, ice on March 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet forecasters revealed what the weather is going to be like on Saturday in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The passage of atmospheric fronts will keep the weather unstable as most of Kazakhstan will see precipitation in the form of rain and snow.

Patchy fog, ice, 15-20 m/s winds increasing up to 23-28 m/s and turning into a blizzard are expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions. East Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, ice, thunderstorms, and 15-20 m/s winds strengthening up to 23-28 m/s.

In Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, there will also be patches of fog, thunderstorms, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. Moreover, wind gusts will reach 23-28 m/s speed in Zhambyl region.

Mangistau region will see a dust storm accompanied by 15-20 m/s wind with gusts of 23-28 m/s. In Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions, patchy fog, icy road condition, winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected. Besides, low-drifting snow is expected in Kostanay region.

In Atyrau region, wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s. In Almaty region, it will be rainy and the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Patchy fog and 15-20 m/s gusty wind are predicted in Kyzylorda region. As to West Kazakhstan region, there will be patches of fog and ice.