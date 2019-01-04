Kazakhstan to see fog, blowing snow, ice slick on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather pattern with precipitation remains in most of Kazakhstan on January 4. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong winds are expected, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In the area near Lake Zhalanashko in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps. There will be patches of fog at night and in the morning.

Turkestan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog and 15-20 mps wind.

In Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions, there will be patchy fog, ice on the roads, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second.

In East Kazakhstan region, blowing snow, patchy fog, and 15-20 mps strong wind.

Patchy fog is also predicted in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

As for Atyrau region, there will be ice slick and patchy fog.