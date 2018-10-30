Kazakhstan to see fogs, blowing snow on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On October 30, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the southwest and southeast of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions, there will be 15-20 m/s strong winds (up to 23-28 m/s in some areas), patchy fog, icy roads, and blowing snow.

Karaganda and Kostanay regions will see ice on the roads, blowing snow, and winds strengthening up to 15-22 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog and icy roads. The wind speed will reach 17-22 m/s.

As for Turkestan region, patchy fog and 15-20 m/s wind are predicted.

Patches of fog are also expected in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.