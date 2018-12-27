Kazakhstan to see frost, strong wind on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 27, unstable weather persists in western and southeastern Kazakhstan, there will be scattered snow. Patchy fog, ice slick, snowstorm, strong winds are predicted, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions will see patches of fog and ice slick. In the morning and afternoon, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

In Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions, patchy fog, icy roads, and 15-22 mps strong wind are expected. In West Kazakhstan region, there will be a blizzard as well.



In Mangistau and Aktobe regions, there will be a 15-20 mps wind and ice slick. Besides, Aktobe region will see a blizzard.

North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

As for Turkestan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions, patchy fog is expected. In the daylight hours, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in Turkestan and Kostanay regions.

Biting frosts are expected in the early hours in East Kazakhstan region, some areas of Karaganda region, in the northern part of Almaty region.