Kazakhstan to see intense heat on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The anticyclone will keep the weather dry in most of Kazakhstan. Rains with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in the western and northwestern parts of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In West Kazakhstan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, it may hail.

East Kazakhstan region will see a dust storm and 15-20 mps wind.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions. Moreover, there will be a dust storm in Mangistau region.

Intense heat is expected in Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. In Karaganda region, the air temperatures will be extremely high. It should be mentioned that there is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.