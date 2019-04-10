Kazakhstan to see mostly sunny weather on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rain in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, while other parts of the country will see no precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second is expected. Besides, hail is possible.

In Karaganda, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. East Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog.

Patchy fog is also expected in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.