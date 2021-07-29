Kazakhstan to see no precipitation July 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone spur the greater part of the country is to see no precipitation. Only the north, center, and southeast are to brace for brief thunderstorms and hail due to weather fronts, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for local strong wind, bringing dust tides to the south and southeast.

Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions are to brace in places for dust storms, 15-20mps wind. Hail is in store for mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at daytime.

15-20mps wind is expected in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan regions as well as Pavlodar region in the morning and afternoon, and Akmola region at daytime. Hail is to hit North Kazakhstan region locally at night as well as mountainous areas of Almaty region at daytime.

Heat wave will persist in Zhambyl, southwest of West Kazakhstan region during the day.

High fire hazard is forecast for much of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, here and there in Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, south of Kostanay regions as well as in some parts of Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.