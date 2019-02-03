Kazakhstan to see patchy fog, ice slick on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 3, clear weather is expected only in northwestern and southeastern Kazakhstan, while other regions will see precipitation. There will still be patchy fog, ice slick, blowing snow, and strong winds.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, Turkestan region will see patches of fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second.

In East Kazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog and blowing snow with 15-20 mps wind.



Mangistau and Atyrau regions will see patchy fog and ice slick.



In Kostanay, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions, patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind are predicted.

In Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions, there will be patchy fog.

Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions will see blowing snow. Besides, patchy fog is expected in North Kazakhstan region.