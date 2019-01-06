Kazakhstan to see precipitation on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is predicted in most of Kazakhstan on January 6. There will be patchy fog, ice slick, and strong wind, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In West Kazakhstan region, patches of fog, ice slick, and snowstorm are expected. At night, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog, blizzard, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

In Zhambyl region, there will be patchy fog, icy roads, and 15-20 mps strong wind.



In Akmola region, there will be patches of fog and blowing snowstorm. The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in the afternoon.



In Mangistau region, patchy fog and 15-20 mps strong wind are expected.

Kyzylorda, Almaty and Atyrau regions will see patchy fog and ice slick as well.



Patchy fog is predicted in Turkestan and Pavlodar regions.

In East Kazakhstan region, there will be patches of fog at night and in the morning. In the daytime in Zharma district, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps.



The wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second in Karaganda region.