Kazakhstan to see rains, fog on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather pattern for most regions of Kazakhstan remains unstable July 24, Kazhydromet says.

In Akmola and Zhambyl regions, winds strengthening up to 15-23 m/s and possible hail are expected. In addition, Akmola region will see patchy fog in the morning.

In North Kazakhstan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s. It may also hail there.

In the meantime, 15-20 m/s strong winds, possible hail, and patches of fog are predicted in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Atyrau regions. Moreover, the winds will cause a dust storm in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

An intense heat persists in Aktobe, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. It should be mentioned that there is still a high risk of fire in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.