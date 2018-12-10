Kazakhstan to see snow, fog, ice slick on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The southern cyclone will cause precipitation in southern, southeastern, central, and northern Kazakhstan on December 10, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The weather in other regions of the country remains frosty without any precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong winds are expected.

In the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, there will be winds strengthening up to 18-23 meters per second (28 mps gusts), patchy fog, and ice slick in the morning.

Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog and icy roads.

Patchy fog is also predicted in Akmola, Mangistau, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

The roads will be icy in Atyrau region.

In East Kazakhstan region, there will be patches of fog and 15-20 mps winds.

As for Zhambyl region, patchy fog, ice slick, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 mps are expected.