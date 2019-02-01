Kazakhstan to see snowfall on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFOM - On February 1, most of Kazakhstan will see snowfall (heavy snowfall in the eastern and southeastern parts), while there will be no precipitation in the western and southern regions. The cold air masses from the Kara Sea will make the air temperature drop in northern Kazakhstan. The country will see patches of fog, ice slick, snowstorm, and strong winds, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In Almaty region, there will be patchy fog, ice slick, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind speed will reach 20-25 mps.

East Kazakhstan region will see a snowstorm and a wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps.

In Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, patchy fog and snowstorm are expected. Besides, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Akmola regions. Blowing snowstorm and 15-20 mps winds are expected in Akmola and Turkestan regions, respectively. In Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, there will be a blizzard caused by 15-20 mps winds. Moreover, severe frost is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Zhambyl region will see a snowstorm, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong winds.

In Kyzylorda region, patches of fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts reaching 25 mps are expected.