Kazakhstan to see snowfall on Friday
In Almaty region, there will be patchy fog, ice slick, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind speed will reach 20-25 mps.
East Kazakhstan region will see a snowstorm and a wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps.
In Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, patchy fog and snowstorm are expected. Besides, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan region.
Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Akmola regions. Blowing snowstorm and 15-20 mps winds are expected in Akmola and Turkestan regions, respectively. In Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, there will be a blizzard caused by 15-20 mps winds. Moreover, severe frost is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.
Zhambyl region will see a snowstorm, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong winds.
In Kyzylorda region, patches of fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts reaching 25 mps are expected.