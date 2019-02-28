Kazakhstan to see snowstorm, ice slick on February 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 28, the passage of atmospheric fronts will still keep the weather unstable. Precipitations are expected in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southeastern part of the country. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzards, and strong winds are forecast.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will see blowing snow, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Moreover, in Karaganda region, there will be patches of fog.

In Akmola and Pavlodar regions, patchy fog, ice slick, and blizzard are expected. The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in Pavlodar region.



Turkestan region will see thunderstorm and 15-20 mps strong wind.



In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog, blowing snow.



Patchy fog and ice slick are expected in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions. In West Kazakhstan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps.



In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 18-23 mps. The wind speed will even reach 28 mps in the afternoon.



As for Kostanay region, there will be patches of fog.