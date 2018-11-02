Kazakhstan to see snowstorms, icy roads on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan except for the western and southwestern regions. There is still a gusty wind, patchy fog, icy roads, and a snowstorm, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions will see patches of fog. Moreover, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 meters per second in Turkestan region.

In Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions, there will be patchy fog and icy roads. Besides, in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

In North Kazakhstan region, patches of fog, icy roads, snowstorm, and 15-20 m/s wind with gusts up to 23-28 m/s wind are expected.

Akmola and Kostanay regions will also see patchy fog, icy roads, snowstorm, and 15-20 m/s wind. The wind will even be as strong as 25 m/s in Akmola region.

Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s, blowing snow, and ice on roads are expected in Pavlodar region.

As for Karaganda region, blowing snow is predicted.