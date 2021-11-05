Kazakhstan to see sunny weather this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weather forecast for Kazakhstan for November 6-8, 2021, has been released, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, dry and sunny weather is forecast for the greater part of Kazakhstan on the upcoming weekend due to the spur of the anticyclone moving past, through maintaining gradual increase in temperature.

On November 7-8 the western regions of Kazakhstan are to be under the influence of a Northwestern cyclone trough causing precipitation as rain and snow.

The country’s west is to see temperature stand at as low as -5 and as high as 5 degrees Celsius at night and 5-15 degrees Celsius during the day. The north, northwest, center, and east are to brace for below 3-11 degrees Celsius at night and 1-8 degrees Celsius at daytime. Temperature is to stand at below 1-10 degrees Celsius and reach 12 degrees Celsius at daytime in the south.

Temperature is to drop as low as -15 degrees Celsius at night and range between – 3 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius in the southeast.