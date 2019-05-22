Kazakhstan to see thunderstorm, hail, and strong wind on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 22, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains across Kazakhstan, except for the western and southwestern regions. Patchy fog, thunderstorm, strong wind, and possible hail are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet weather service.

Akmola region will see patches of fog, thunderstorm, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, it may hail there.

In Almaty, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions, there will be a thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, and chances of hail. The gusts of wind will reach 23-28 mps in Zhambyl region and 25 mps in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

In Kostanay region, patchy fog and 15-20 mps wind are expected.



In Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps. In addition, Pavlodar region will see a thunderstorm.

There is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, and Aktobe regions.