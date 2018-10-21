Kazakhstan to see unstable weather conditions on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On October 21, unstable weather conditions will persist across Kazakhstan, except for the west and southern regions with no precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazhydromet Weather Service, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions will see patches of fog, icy roads, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s.

In Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions, patchy fog, and 15-20 m/s strong winds are predicted.

There will also be patchy fog in Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions. Besides, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s in Karaganda region.

As for Zhambyl region, touches of frosts are expected at night.