Kazakhstan to see unstable weather in west and southeast on Jan 20-23

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The weather mostly without precipitation is predicted in the northern, eastern, southern, and central parts of the country.

The country’s southeast is to brace for unstable weather with snow, strong wind with ground blizzard due to warmer air masses approaching from the regions of Iran.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to -7-15C in the west, to -15-23C in the northwest, center, and center in the nighttime. The south is to see temperatures rise -5-13C, the east fall to -22-31C, and the southeast to -13-22C at night.