Kazakhstan to see weather without precipitation on Apr 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weather without precipitation will remain in the greater part of the country due to high pressure. The southern and southeastern parts are to see rain in places caused by weather fronts, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the country is to brace in places for fog, heavy wind, thunderstorms in the south and southwest, dust storms, and hail in the south.

Turkestan region is to see locally thunderstorm, 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps accompanied with a dust storm. Hail is also predicted.

Zhambyl region is to expect in places fog, 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 25mps at night and in the morning as well as thunderstorm at daytime.

Thunderstorm is to hit locally Kyzylorda region in the morning and afternoon. 15-20mps wind with a dust storm is expected as well.

Mangistau region is to brace locally for 15-20mps wind with a dust storm.

Zhalanashkol district of Almaty region is to see 15-20mps wind.

Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions are to expect in places wind at up to 15-20mps here and there as well as fog at night and in the morning.

Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions are to brace in places for fog. 15-20mps wind is predicted for Karaganda region.

Atyrau region is to see wind at 15-20mps here and there.