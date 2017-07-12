Kazakhstan to see week of rains and hails

ALMATY. KAZINFORM This week is expected to be rainy in Kazakhstan, and 40-degree heat will recede for several days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The cool and moist air from the coasts of the Arctic seas continues to come into the territory of the country. Thus, in most regions, thundery short showers have already fallen, and the air temperature has become 2 to 5 degrees Centigrade below the climatic norm. Only in the southeast and east of the republic, it was above the norm, but already without a 40-degree heat, according to the weather forecasters.

"In the next three days, air masses from the north will continue to flow into the territory of the republic. Therefore rains, thunderstorms, hail, strong gusty wind and air temperature 3-5° C below the norm are expected in most of Kazakhstan", as Kazhydromet clarified.

As to the main cities of Kazakhstan, the capital Astana and Almaty city, the forecasts are as follows:



In Astana



July 13: variable cloudiness, occasional rains and thunderstorms, possible hail. Wind: is northeasterly 9-14 m/s, at times 15-20 m/s. Temperature: +12 +14 degrees at night, +19 +21 deg. in the daytime.

July 14: variable cloudiness, occasional rains and thunderstorms, possible hail. Wind: northerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature:+9 +11° C at night, +18 +20° C in the daytime.

July 15: variable cloudiness, sometimes rain, thunder, possible hail. Wind: northwesterly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +10 +12 deg. at night, +20 +22° C in the daytime.

In Almaty



July 13: partly cloudy weather, short rain and thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +18 +20° C overnight, +27 +29° C in the daytime.

July 14: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +27 +29 degrees C in the daytime.

July 15: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +27 +29° C during daylight hours.