Kazakhstan to sell Mobile Telecom-Service to Qatar's Power International Holding for $1bln

Qatar’s Power International Holding will purchase Kazakhstan’s Mobile Telecom-Service company for $1 billion, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev as saying at the Government’s weekly briefing today.

Minister Madiyev said that the arrival of the new investors is a very important initiative. It means “new investments, expansion of investor base by means of attraction of a new name, raising private mobile providers' competitiveness at the market. The deal amounts to around $1 billion, he noted.

In his words, Power International Holding will invest some 300 billion tenge in infrastructure, such as construction of base stations and installation of 5G stations.