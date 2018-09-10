Kazakhstan to send 120 troops to UN Interim Force in Lebanon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation of Kazakhstan will participate September 12 in the UN Security Council meeting on the reform of UN peacekeeping, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov announced, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He told a weekly briefing that it is planned to discuss the issues on increasing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations, adding that Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, will deliver the respective report.

It is to be recalled that in late October this year Kazakhstan will deploy 120 servicemen to Lebanon as part of the UN Interim Force jointly with Indian peacekeepers.

"There are also preliminary agreements on joint participation in the UN peacekeeping operations with a number of other states. We are considering the details, as well as the organizational and legal aspects," Aibek Smadiyarov added.