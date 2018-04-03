Kazakhstan to send 49 observers to Azerbaijan's presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission will send 49 observers to the forthcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan, the CEC press service reports.

The decision was made during the Commission's meeting today.



According to the CEC, 2 out of the 49 Kazakh observers will take part in monitoring elections at the invitation of Azerbaijani colleagues. The CIS Observer Mission will include 35 people from the Central Election Commission, Executive Office, territorial election commissions, local executive bodies, maslikhats, political parties, as well as media and commercial organizations, while 2 people will represent the Turkic Council Observer Mission, and 10 representatives of various ministries and departments will act within the ODIHR/OSCE Observer Mission.



It should be noted that this is the first time when the list of observers is approved by the Central Election Commission and in the future the list will be obligatory.



Presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11.