Kazakhstan to send $500,000 aid to Muslims of Rohingya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will provide humanitarian aid in the amount of $650,000 to Antiqua and Barbuda, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as well as to Muslims of Rohingya in Myanmar, Kazinform has learnt from "Adilet" website of the information and legal system of regulatory legal acts.

In accordance with the decrees of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan will send official humanitarian aid to Antiqua and Barbuda ($50,000), CARICOM ($100,000) and Muslims of Rohingya in Myanmar ($500,000).



To this end, the Ministry of Finance was instructed to allot necessary funds to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the extraordinary reserve of the Government of the country. These funds were initially earmarked in the 2017 republican budget for recovery from natural and man-made emergency situations on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other countries.