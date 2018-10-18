Kazakhstan to set up integrated geospatial information databank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to set up a special-purpose geoinformation platform, the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service reports.

In view of contemporary reality the Defense Ministry has decided to initiate realizing the project on the development of a special-purpose geoinformation platform under the Digital Kazakhstan program. The project is called to combine the large amount of cartographic and other geospatial and infrastructure data and to become a core platform of information systems decision support for the Armed Services, other troops and military formations.

The data component, the integrated geospatial information databank based on integration of digital map data and GPS survey converted into the integrated format, will be built under the project, the press release reads.



The role of digital technologies in the military can be hardly overestimated, especially nowadays, when all the advanced countries of the globe work at developing e-fighting ground to help find the target and exchange information, pinpoint the target, check troops and machines status online.