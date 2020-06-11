Kazakhstan to set up interdepartmental consumer protection board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will set up an interdepartmental consumer protection board,» Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said presenting draft law On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on consumer protection» at today’s plenary session of the Kazakh Senate.

One of the tools is the suggested integrated information system to accept complaints via one-stop-shop principle. Secondly, the interdepartmental consumer protection board will be set up to strengthen importance of issues raised in this direction. The authorized body will be invested with a function of state supervision.