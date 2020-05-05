EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:35, 05 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to set up interethnic relations development committee

    None
    None
    NUT-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government decreed to set up an interethnic relations development committee at the Information and Social Development Ministry. The corresponding decree is posted on the official website of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.

    It is also decreed to close down the centre for expertise of religious sciences of the Information and Social Development Ministry.

    The decree comes into effect from the day of its signing.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!