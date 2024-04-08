EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:41, 08 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to set up Kazhydrogeology National Hydrogeological Service

    Kazakhstan to set up Kazhydrogeology National Hydrogeological Service
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Kazakhstan is set to establish NJSC Kazhydrogeology National Hydrogeological Service, which will specialize in digitalization of underground water resources management. An appropriate decree was published on legalacts.egov.kz web-portal.

    The organization will specialize in digitalization of underground water resources management, creation of databank and permanently operating geoinformation systems in hydrogeology and geofiltration models, digital and cartographic databases and their management systems with the application of the earth remote sensing data. The draft document will be available for public discussion until April 11.The National Hydrogeological Service is being established at the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation at the Kazakh President’s instruction. 

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Water shortage
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!