    11:18, 23 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov charged in case of groundless petroleum price hike to take proper measures, Kazinform reports.

    He charged Roman Sklyar to set up a standing commission to control petroleum price rise and prevent its shortages. The Pm also assigned the National Economy Ministry, Competition Protection Agency, and akimats in case of an unwarranted rise in prices to take adequate response measures.

    Smailov tasked the Industry Ministry, Kazmunaigas, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to ensure timely delivery of oil products from refineries.




    Photo: primeminister.kz


