Kazakhstan to set up state nature reserve to protect Caspian seals

Kazakhstan plans to set up state nature reserve in the waters of the Caspian Sea and in the territories of Mangistau and Atyrau regions to conserve the population of the Caspian seals, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An appropriate draft decree has been published on legalacts.egov.kz web-portal.

The Government of Kazakhstan tasked the Fishing Industry Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture to define the borders of the state nature reserve on the maps and on site.

As per the document, the state nature reserve will be financed from the national budget.

Caspian seal has been included in the list of rare and endangered species of animals.

According to Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, for breeding, Caspian seals need ice cover which forms only in the Kazakh and Russian sectors of the Northern Caspian Sea.

“Thus, the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea plays an important role in conservation of this species,” the Minister explained.

The draft decree is available for discussion until June5. The document entered into force on May 1, 2024.