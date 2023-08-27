Kazakhstan to share its e-government implementation experience with Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon – visited the Digital Government Office in Astana, as part of the Tajik Leader's working trip to our country. The two leaders were presented domestic IT solutions. A memorandum of mutual understanding was signed, under which the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry will share its experience of implementing the e-government platform with the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin presented the IT platform used for effective interaction of the governmental agencies with the population.

Both leaders were acquainted with the e-Otinish platform used for submission of people’s requests and space monitoring system, enabling to ensure transparency of subsoil users’ activity and identify unused agricultural lands.

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were informed about the implementation of the Digital Family Map project. The project is a database which includes 100 social well-being indicators from 20 databases of central governmental structures. The database helps classify all families into five levels of well-being and provide targeted social assistance in a proactive mode.

As a result of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, under which the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan will share its experience in implementing the e-government platform with the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

Under the Memorandum, Tajik professionals will undergo training in advanced IT schools and research institutions of Kazakhstan. Emomali Rahmon thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the assistance in development of digital technologies in Tajikistan.